Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.26. Gerdau shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 91,853 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gerdau in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gerdau by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after buying an additional 1,113,657 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Gerdau by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 5,596,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gerdau by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

