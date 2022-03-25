Givaudan SA (GVDNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.878 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.

GVDNY opened at $83.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26.

GVDNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,088.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

