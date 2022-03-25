Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $6.74

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 38,697 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.73.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.85.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
