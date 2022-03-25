Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Up 9.7%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 44,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market cap of C$19.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 39.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.