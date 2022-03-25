Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$4.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TSE FOOD traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.60. 102,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,495. The company has a market cap of C$194.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$2.02 and a twelve month high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

