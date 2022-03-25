Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.71).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.20. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.48). The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($944,916.67).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

