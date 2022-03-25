Graphite Bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graphite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 100,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,281. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 817.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 846,333 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $8,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

