Greif (NYSE:GEF) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $74.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $15,988,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

