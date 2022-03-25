Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 13,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,028,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $772.13 million, a PE ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

