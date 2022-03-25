GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Gap Up to $9.52

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.80. GrowGeneration shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 33,341 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The stock has a market cap of $611.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

