Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $198.95

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $198.95 and traded as high as $215.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $215.06, with a volume of 39,752 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

