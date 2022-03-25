Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.21

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.21 and traded as high as C$39.60. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$39.60, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.