Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

IR stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.25.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

