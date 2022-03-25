Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after buying an additional 170,279 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of XPeng by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of XPeng by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 888,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,578,000 after buying an additional 124,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

