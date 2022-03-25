Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,879,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 413.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 598,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 482,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 46.1% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 832,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 262,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.