Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,200 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $71,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 121.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

