Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.09 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

