GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.