H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,575. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

