H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.100-$4.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.90. 1,430,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

