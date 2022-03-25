H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.H.B. Fuller also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

NYSE FUL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 14,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.75.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.17.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

