Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Million

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $13,538.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00035878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00113157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,281,764 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hakka.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

