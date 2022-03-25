Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLMAF. HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

