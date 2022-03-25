Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Shares Down 2.7%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €16.20 ($17.80) and last traded at €16.30 ($17.91). Approximately 60,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.75 ($18.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.