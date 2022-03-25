Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 33 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.41 during trading hours on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

