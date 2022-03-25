Hancock Whitney Corp Has $10.35 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,333,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,395,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

