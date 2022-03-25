Hancock Whitney Corp Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 100,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 517,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 164,078 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 61,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 301,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.97. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

