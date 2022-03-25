Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,659,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,510,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,816. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

