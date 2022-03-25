Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 157,320 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,320 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 1,296,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

