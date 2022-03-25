Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Stephens dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 5,116,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

