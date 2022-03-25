Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.53

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and traded as low as $19.20. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 3,370 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

