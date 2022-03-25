Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmonic Inc. enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally.The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry’s first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers’ homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

