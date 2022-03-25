Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $949,022.20 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
