Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $949,022.20 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

