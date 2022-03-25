Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. 342,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,206. Harsco has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $972.09 million, a P/E ratio of -306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harsco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 105,351 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Harsco by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Harsco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

