HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mustang Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

MBIO stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.70. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

