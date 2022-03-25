HC Wainwright Trims UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Target Price to $26.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $181.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. Analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $62,118.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,393 shares of company stock worth $508,835. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth $174,000.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

