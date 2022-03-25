HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HCWB stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. HCW Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

