Head-To-Head Comparison: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) & The Competition

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Artemis Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 93 377 334 9 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -20.00 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $14.76 million 8.88

Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 24.90% 8.86% -0.28%

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics peers beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

