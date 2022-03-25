Head to Head Comparison: H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of IRadimed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for H-CYTE and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given IRadimed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IRadimed is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98% IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 2.82 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -0.90 IRadimed $41.81 million 15.15 $9.32 million $0.74 68.15

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IRadimed beats H-CYTE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

