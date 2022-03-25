Head to Head Contrast: Coinbase Global (COIN) vs. Its Rivals

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Coinbase Global to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

This table compares Coinbase Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.25% -38.22% 3.76%

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coinbase Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 411 1611 1868 71 2.40

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $320.11, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.62 billion 13.20 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.16 billion $741.83 million 17.78

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.