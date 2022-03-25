Head-To-Head Survey: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 29.63% 11.85% 9.46% CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19%

This table compares Autohome and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.14 billion 3.34 $352.88 million $2.67 11.15 CompuMed $6.32 million 1.54 $1.07 million N/A N/A

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Autohome and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 3 4 2 0 1.89 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autohome presently has a consensus target price of $45.32, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. Given Autohome’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than CompuMed.

Summary

Autohome beats CompuMed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About CompuMed (Get Rating)

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company provides enterprise telemedicine solutions, such as network of specialists, cloud-based telemedicine technology, telemedicine-enabled medical devices, 24/7 call center customer support, professional, and training services; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and Vscan, a handheld, pocket-sized visualization tool that houses ultrasound technology, which strengthens the clinical confidence of physicians and aids in speedy diagnosis. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

