Head to Head Survey: Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Peers

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1487 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.40%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 11.18% 6.01% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.29% 142.49% 11.27%

Risk and Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ competitors have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.64 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $681.64 million 7.81

Landsea Homes’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Landsea Homes competitors beat Landsea Homes on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

