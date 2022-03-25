Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Health and Happiness (H&H) International in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.
