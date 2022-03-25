HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading Up 3.9% Following Strong Earnings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 10,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.53.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $22,079,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -900.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.