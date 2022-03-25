Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 5,150 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

The firm has a market cap of $720.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 83,392.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

