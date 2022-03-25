Henderson Euro Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HNE)

Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HNE opened at GBX 124 ($1.63) on Friday. Henderson Euro Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 157.27 ($2.07). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 644.19. The company has a market capitalization of £262.70 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

About Henderson Euro Trust (Get Rating)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

