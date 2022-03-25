Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.82 ($88.82).

Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €1.58 ($1.74) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €61.70 ($67.80). 1,132,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($142.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €70.67 and its 200-day moving average is €74.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

