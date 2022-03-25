Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 13,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

