Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $514.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $484.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $515.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

