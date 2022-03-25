Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

